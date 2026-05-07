Uzodimma: APC governors will deliver Tinubu

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, has assured that his colleague governors will ensure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in next year’s presidential poll.

The Imo governor gave the assurance in his remarks during the ceremony marking the official return of President Tinubu’s completed expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of this month’s party primary.

According to him, “We firmly commit ourselves to work assiduously to market the policies and successes recorded by this administration and ride on them to secure the public mandate and confidence required for Mr President to be re-elected.”

“I am very delighted to speak on this occasion of the submission of the nomination forms of our dear president and leader of our great party. If you recall, during the APC Political Summit sometime last year, governors elected on the platform of the APC, under the PGF, unanimously endorsed and encouraged the president to make himself available for a second term in office.

“In furtherance of that resolution and in making sure it is implemented, we are here today with Mr President to submit his expression of interest form, showing that we are united and have reached a consensus in supporting Mr President to continue the good work he is doing.

“So, on behalf of the governors elected on the platform of our ruling party from the 31 APC-controlled states out of the 36 states in Nigeria, we believe it is going to be a consensus,” he said.