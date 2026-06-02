Utomi reveals why Obi’s swift exit from ADC caught him off guard

Former presidential candidate and political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has disclosed that he was unaware of Peter Obi’s decision to leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), saying he only learnt of the political move while outside the country.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News, Utomi said he had strongly canvassed for political actors to remain within the ADC and fight for reforms internally, but acknowledged that unfolding developments may have justified Obi’s decision to move quickly.

“I was out of the country when the move took place. I wasn’t aware of the plans,” Utomi said.

“I had argued very stoutly that everybody should stay where they are and prove that victory could be secured from that platform.”

The political scholar, however, suggested that concerns over alleged political manoeuvres within the party may have compelled Obi and his allies to act before being edged out of the process.

“I was aware that certain games were being played to prevent a particular candidate from getting on the ballot. They had to move quickly to avoid falling into that trap. With the benefit of hindsight, they may have acted wisely,” he stated.

Utomi pointed to recent tensions and complaints within the ADC as further indication that Obi’s exit may have been a strategic calculation rather than a rushed political gamble.

“With what we have now seen inside the ADC, with disputes involving Richmond and others, it appeared almost predetermined that events would move in a particular direction. It was a smart move on his part,” he added.

Despite defending Obi’s decision, Utomi lamented what he described as the steady erosion of internal democracy across Nigerian political parties, arguing that primary elections have increasingly become exercises controlled by party power brokers rather than transparent contests.

“Across parties, primary processes have become largely artificial. Party hierarchies and political godfathers impose outcomes and merely stage a performance of democracy,” he said.

The professor also criticised Nigeria’s political culture for, in his view, suppressing competence and rewarding recycled influence over proven talent.

“What Nigeria calls experience is often one year of experience repeated many times. Meanwhile, capable people are pushed aside and the country pays the price,” he said.

Utomi further called for stronger regulation of political defections, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take a firmer position against frequent party switching, which he said weakens accountability and undermines democratic development.

“This obsession with power and public office is damaging our politics. Nigerian politicians must begin to put country above ego and personal ambition,” he stated.

He added that despite political dysfunction, Nigerians deserved a credible alternative amid worsening hardship, insecurity and economic pressure, insisting that meaningful reforms could still produce a national turnaround.