From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education Examination Bodies has said its preliminary findings indicated that the glitches that marred the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME) were caused by human error.

Nonetheless, chairman of the committee, Oboku Oforji, at a press briefing, in Abuja, apologised to Nigerians over the glitches.

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, last week, attributed the mass failure in this year’s UTME to technical glitches.

Oloyede, who also tendered a public apology, was reacting to the public outrage over the abysmal performance by candidates in the examination.

Last Sunday, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, called for an independent audit of JAMB’s examination infrastructure.

Also, the South East caucus, in a statement, on Monday, called for the cancellation and rescheduling of the entire UTME as well as Oloyede’s resignation.

Nonetheless, Oforji, while calling for an independent probe of the conduct of the 2025 UTME, commended the JAMB registrar for accepting responsibility on behalf of his team.

“We sincerely apologise on behalf of the examination body (JAMB) to all Nigerians. The committee recognises the courage and sincerity of the JAMB

Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, for accepting the fault on behalf of his team and apologising to the parents, candidates, and the nation in general.

“However, these human errors were avoidable because it was out of negligence by JAMB. The committee also appreciates the eagerness and determination of Nigerian students in pursuing their education to improve the future of our country.

“JAMB has consistently made efforts throughout the examination process, from registration to the release of results. Unfortunately, errors which can arise unexpectedly, occurred this time.

“I would like to state unequivocally that the members of the National Assembly share these concerns and extend their apologies to the Nigerian public. We also call for an independent and thorough investigation into the matter.”

The lawmaker added that “the committee has been making suggestions for reforms to set a high standard in expertise in collaboration with JAMB across the six geopolitical zones, to monitor this very important examination to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

“The movement toward accountability is not in the future; it is now. The government and the country’s educational system, which is a cornerstone of our future, can not withstand another scandal.”

Meanwhile, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Ebonyi has described the resit of the UTME as “inactive.”

The group in collaboration with the South East Human Rights Civil Society Situation Room made the statement during a one-day match to JAMB office in Abakaliki, yesterday.

The coalition said that the notice for the resit examination was grossly inadequate, resulting in low turnout of candidates.

The protest also featured the SouthEast Women Network (SEWNET) and 50/50 Action Women group.

JAMB had rescheduled the UTME examination after admitting a technical error that affected over 300,000 candidates.

According to Mrs. Helen Kalu, programme manager of Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL), Ebonyi chapter, affected candidates were not given opportunity to rewrite the rescheduled UTME.

Kalu called for total cancellation of the 2025 UTME, alleging that the results did not follow known patterns.

She described the conduct and process as an aberration and called for investigation to identify perpetrators of the act and prosecute them.

“We are asking for a total cancellation and a fresh examination for all candidates at a given notice.

“When that happens, let the authorities produce original results written even if it means remarking and giving the candidates their proper results. We asked that all measures be put in place,” Kalu said.

Another member of the group, Laureth Nwafor, described the whole process as painful and frustrating.

Nwafor called on the Federal Government to rise up and ensure that proper things were done by correcting all the abnormalities witnessed during these exams.

In her remarks, JAMB Coordinator in the state, Mrs. Doris Eno, promised to submit complaints of the group to the Headquarters.