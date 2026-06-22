US opens fully funded pathway for top Nigerian students seeking admission abroad

The United States Mission in Nigeria has commenced applications for the 2026 edition of the EducationUSA Nigeria Opportunity Fund Programme (OFP), a scholarship support initiative aimed at helping exceptional Nigerian students secure admission into higher education institutions in the United States.

According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, applications opened on June 15 and will close on June 30, 2026. The programme is administered through EducationUSA Nigeria under the Public Diplomacy Section of the U.S. Mission.

The initiative targets academically outstanding students who have demonstrated leadership potential but may face financial barriers during the application process. Successful applicants will receive support for key admission-related expenses, including standardised testing fees, application costs and other associated charges required to apply to U.S. universities.

The U.S. Mission said the programme forms part of efforts to expand access to American higher education while strengthening educational ties between Nigeria and the United States. It noted that the 2026 cohort coincides with the Freedom250 celebration, which marks 250 years of American innovation, leadership and democratic values.

“Freedom250 marks 250 years of American leadership, innovation, and democratic values, and the OFP 2026 cohort will advance these priorities by preparing globally competitive talents aligned with U.S. economic and strategic interests,” the mission stated.

The embassy added that the programme supports lawful and responsible participation in the U.S. education system, stressing the importance of compliance with student visa regulations.

“The program reinforces U.S. priorities on secure, lawful, and well-managed student participation of U.S. higher education systems, ensuring participants understand and uphold the proper use of student visas and full compliance with U.S. immigration regulations,” it said.

Priority consideration will be given to students with outstanding academic records and career interests in strategic fields such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies.

“Priority consideration will be given to the highest-performing students whose academic profiles and career trajectories align with U.S. strategic interests in STEM, AI, and critical emerging technologies,” the statement added.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership ability, research capability, notable achievements and a clear commitment to pursuing higher education in the United States. Participants are also expected to maintain high ethical standards throughout the programme.

“Participants are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity, compliance, and accountability, including adherence to all U.S. visa regulations,” the mission stated.

Interested candidates are required to submit completed application forms, academic records, personal statements and other supporting documents before the June 30 deadline.