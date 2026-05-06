US delegation visits Western Naval Command, commends Nigeria’s maritime security efforts

By Philip Nwosu

A United States Congressional Delegation (CODEL), led by Adam Barker, has paid a courtesy visit to the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, at the Command Headquarters in Lagos.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Mustapha received the delegation and highlighted the strategic role of the Western Naval Command in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He explained that the Regional Maritime Awareness Capability serves as a vital platform for enhancing maritime domain awareness through real-time monitoring, information sharing, and coordinated responses to threats within Nigeria’s waters and the wider Gulf of Guinea.

According to the FOC, the RMAC supports the operations of the Nigerian Navy in tackling sea robbery, piracy, crude oil theft, and other illicit maritime activities.

He noted that the system has significantly improved surveillance and response capabilities, contributing to safer and more secure maritime trade routes.

Rear Admiral Mustapha also underscored the importance of international collaboration in sustaining maritime security operations, stating that partnerships with allies such as the United States play a key role in capacity building, technical support, and intelligence sharing.

He added that the visit provided an opportunity to assess existing bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United States, particularly in the area of maritime security cooperation.

The delegation was taken on a tour of the RMAC Complex, where a detailed briefing on its operations and activities was presented.

In his remarks, Barker expressed appreciation for the warm reception and commended the Nigerian Navy’s proactive efforts in securing the maritime domain.

He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to continued cooperation with Nigeria, especially in strengthening maritime awareness and regional security frameworks.

The visit also featured an interactive session, during which both sides exchanged views on emerging maritime threats and explored avenues for deeper collaboration.