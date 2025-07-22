The Rector, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Ibraheem Abdul and University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Oguejiofo Ujam, have warned 11,828 newly admitted students to comply with rules and regulations of the institutions to afford expulsion or suspension.

The two heads of institutions also read the riot act to the students to steer clear of anti-social behaviour throughout the duration of their academic programme on the campus.

Both Abdul and Ujam spoke at the 2024/2025 matriculation ceremony, which attracted the representatives of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and YABATECH Governing Council members, led by the Chairman, Prof. Funso Afolabi.

The rector described the ceremony as a remarkable milestone in the academic journey of the newly admitted students, noting, “it is a day of pride and promise, a day that signifies not just an entry into tertiary education, but an initiation into a tradition of excellence, innovation, and character development.

“Enrolling at Yaba College of Technology is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about becoming part of a legacy and a family that stands as a model in technological and entrepreneurial education.”

According to him, a total of 11,828 students were admitted into the full-time and flexible learning programmes across various disciplines for the 2024/2025 academic session out of over 22,000 candidates that applied.

He gave the breakdown of applications and those offered admissions are as follows: in CODFEL 1,252, B.Sc (Ed) and 437 candidates were offered admission for B. Sc (Ed) in the School of Technical Education.

Others are 4,063 candidates were admitted into Higher National Diploma (HND) and at National Diploma (ND) 6,076 candidates got admitted after the mandatory Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB, and the screening conducted by the college to further ascertain and strengthen the quality of candidates being admitted for 2024/2025 academic session.

Abdul noted that those offered admissions were granted after rigorous screening processes, which included the UTME conducted by JAMB and further evaluations by the college to ensure that only qualified and capable candidates were selected.

He warned the students’ against indecent dressing; belonging to secret cult; 75 percent attendance of lecture is required for a student to qualify for end-of-semester examinations and need for religious harmony on campus.

“Cultism and membership in any banned group is strictly prohibited. The college has a zero-tolerance policy. Offenders will face expulsion and legal prosecution. Our proactive measures have made YABATECH one of the safest campuses in the country, and we intend to keep it that way,” he stressed.

The council chairman, Prof. Afolabi, congratulated the new students and revealed that they earned admission through merit, “today you officially become part of a proud academic family that has produced some of Nigeria’s foremost professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs.”

Afolabi informed the new students that YABATECH would soon attain a university status, which is a bold step that reflects its commitment to national development, advanced research, and international relevance.

The UNN VC, who was represented by the Registrar, Dr. Ngozi Nnebedum, said admission into UNN is an open door that opens the way to other great door.

Prof. Oguejiofo said the university places a high premium on merit, fairness and excellence, thus the new students need to work harder than they did to get admission.

He noted that UNN degrees, diplomas, and certificates are awarded only to those who have been “found worthy in character and learning’’.

The VC encouraged the students to report any forms of exploitation or harassment to the appropriate authority, stressing that UNN frowns at all forms of ICT-assisted crimes, sale of illicit and hard drugs.

The Registrar of YABATECH, Mrs. Henrietta Adebola, administer the matriculation oath of the new students. They declared obey the rector and other officers of the college, not engage in any form of misconduct and observe the rules and regulations of the institution.