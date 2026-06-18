UNN VC seeks deeper China partnership in research, innovation, academic exchange

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof Simon Ortuanya, on Wednesday led a high-level delegation to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Abuja as part of the University’s strategic drive to expand international partnerships and strengthen global academic engagement.

The delegation comprised the Director of Academic Planning and Member of the University Governing Council, Prof Anthony Attama; the Director of International Collaborations, Dr Kelechi Nnamani; and a faculty member of the Department of Foreign Languages, Mrs. Yumin Ma.

During discussions with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Mr Yu Dunhai, Prof Ortuanya reaffirmed the University’s commitment to building stronger institutional linkages with Chinese universities and research establishments.

He identified priority areas for cooperation to include joint research, industry-academia collaboration, faculty and student exchanges, scholarship opportunities, technology transfer, capacity building, laboratory development, and innovation-driven partnerships.

The Vice-Chancellor described China as one of the global leaders in science, technology, engineering, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship, noting that deeper collaboration with Chinese institutions would significantly advance the University’s aspirations in research excellence, innovation, and human capital development.

He commended the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and China and expressed appreciation for China’s contributions to educational advancement, scientific cooperation, and technological development.

The UNN 16th Vice-Chancellor also reiterated the University’s readiness to host more Chinese scholars and students while promoting greater academic mobility for members of its faculty and student community.

Responding, Ambassador Yu Dunhai welcomed the delegation and described the University of Nigeria as a respected institution with a strong reputation for academic excellence and research.

He noted that educational cooperation remains one of the strongest pillars of China–Nigeria relations and expressed the Embassy’s willingness to support deeper collaboration between UNN and Chinese universities.

The Ambassador pledged support for initiatives involving faculty and student exchanges, joint research programmes, scholarships, professional training, and institutional partnerships under existing frameworks of cooperation between both countries.

Speaking after the meeting, the UNN Director of International Collaborations, Dr. Nnamani, noted that the engagement would open new opportunities for collaboration in research, innovation, academic mobility, and capacity development, while advancing the University’s internationalization agenda.