From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

A renowned scholar, Professor Eni Kalu, has commended Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his unwavering dedication to youth development, particularly through massive investments in education both at home and abroad.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Professor Kalu described education as “the surest path to securing a brighter future” and praised Senator Kalu for consistently prioritizing it above superficial engagements.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has demonstrated remarkable commitment to education right from his tenure as governor of Abia State to his present role representing Abia North in the Senate,”.

“Over the years, he has sponsored more than 20 young Abians to study abroad in diverse fields such as Medicine, Doctoral research, and MBA programs. In addition, more than 600 youths are currently pursuing studies within Nigeria with his support.”, Professor Kalu noted.

According to the professor, these efforts represent true human capital development:

“It is far better than merely organizing hangouts. Education lays the foundation for sustainable development, addressing critical issues like insecurity, poverty, and youth restiveness.”

Highlighting Senator Kalu’s track record, Professor Kalu recalled the landmark introduction of free education during his governorship, which opened the doors of learning to countless families across Abia State. Today, as a senator, Kalu continues to invest in infrastructure, overseeing the reconstruction of over 150 schools and providing essential learning materials such as textbooks, uniforms, and school bags.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has always placed education at the center of his leadership philosophy,” Professor Kalu stressed. “His consistency shows a deep belief in education as the ultimate tool for empowerment and transformation.”

He expressed optimism that the senator’s ongoing contributions will continue to shape a brighter path for youths in Abia and across Nigeria:

“When you invest in education, you invest in the future. Senator Kalu is not only creating opportunities for today but also laying the groundwork for a more prosperous Nigeria.”