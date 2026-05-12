By Chinwendu Obienyi

As part of efforts to promote SMEs and strengthen support for operators in the informal sector, Unity Bank has continued to empower small-scale traders and shop owners across Nigeria through its initiative called Shop Collateralised Facility, SHOCOF.

SHOCOF is an innovative loan product, and Unity Bank has disbursed over N500 million to beneficiaries, significantly improving access to financing, and further driving financial inclusion.

Originally introduced as a targeted intervention for traders in Southeast Nigeria, SHOCOF quickly gained traction and broad acceptance for its flexibility and tailored structure, prompting the Bank to expand the product nationwide.

Under the initiative, eligible customers can use their shops as collateral to access financing. The product simplifies access to credit by leveraging the commercial value and stability associated with fixed business locations, enabling traders to secure funds without the stringent collateral requirements associated with traditional lending structures. The facility provides working capital support that enables beneficiaries to restock goods, increase inventory turnover, improve cash flow, and respond more effectively to market demand.

Recent reports indicate that more than 80 per cent of Nigeria’s small businesses operate informally, with many relying on personal savings and informal borrowing channels due to limited access to Bank credit. SHOCOF was developed to bridge this gap through a lending model tailored to the realities of market traders and small shop owners. Speaking on the impact of the product, the Group Head, Risk Management, Unity Bank, Olusegun Oladipo, said the Bank recognised the need for financing solutions aligned with the realities of informal sector businesses.

“SHOCOF was created to address a critical gap within the small business ecosystem by providing access to credit through a structure that traders can satisfactorily meet without much ado,” Oladipo said.

He added: “By recognising the value and stability embedded in their businesses, we have been able to support traders with the capital required to sustain and grow their operations.”

Also commenting, Divisional Head, SME & Retail Banking, Unity Bank, Adenike Abimbola, said the nationwide adoption of the product reflects proper market segmentation to meet the growing demand for accessible financing among small business owners.

“What started as a targeted intervention in the Southeast, which quickly gained momentum because the product directly addressed the realities of everyday traders,” Abimbola said.

Over the years, Unity Bank has continued to introduce targeted solutions aimed at empowering entrepreneurs, including its flagship Yanga account package developed to support female entrepreneurs.