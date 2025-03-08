From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has approved the appointment of Prof. Ebuoluwa Aderonke Adejuyigbe as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo.

The appointment follows the expiration of the tenure of Prof. Adesegun Fatusi as the Vice Chancellor of the university.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Isaac Oluyi in a statement issued on Friday said the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor was in line with the recommendation of the governing council of the university.

According to him, Prof. Adejuyigbe who is a Professor of Paediatrics, hails from Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State and she is the current Executive Director of the Central Office of Research at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Also, the new Vice Chancellor is a Consultant Paediatrician at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife.

She is a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Medicine, former Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, OAU and she’s the Vice-President of the African Society of Paediatric Infectious Diseases and Co-Chair of the National Child Health Technical Working Committee.

Oluyi informed that the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration and Clinical Services of the university, Prof. Adolphus Odogun Loto is to take charge as the Acting Vice Chancellor pending the assumption of office of the newly appointed Vice Chancellor.