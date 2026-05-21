From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the governments of Enugu and Benue states for their commitments and valuable contributions to the fight against malnutrition of women and children.

UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Enugu Field Office, Juliet Chiluwe, gave the commendations during a joint inception and planning meeting with key stakeholders at Golden Tulip Resort, Agulu, Anambra State.

Chiluwe said that the campaign aimed at preventing malnutrition in the first 1000 days of life of a child is being promoted with support from the United States Government funding and technical assistance.

“The first 1000 days of children is a programme that holistically looks at how we support women and children from the time of the mother’s conception to the time the child is born, and all through to the time they get to the age of two.

“We support antenatal care and ensure that the pregnant woman gets all the necessary support, and is supported by the healthcare workers and skilled birth attendants and that the child gets all the necessary vaccines and supports so that they are protected from vaccine preventable diseases.”

Chiluwe, who said that UNICEF was collaborating with State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) in the implementation of a programme, added that UNICEF would stop at nothing to ensure that children and women get all the support they require for their wellbeing.