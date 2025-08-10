From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has lauded Governor Alex Otti and his wife, Priscilla for prioritizing and bringing noticeable improvements in the health sector in Abia State.

The commendation was made by the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe during the commissioning of a two-kilowatt solar power installation at the Amuvi Primary Health Centre in Arochukwu Local Government Area.

She noted the marked improvement the Otti administration has brought to the health sector since its inception two years ago and pledged UNICEF’s continued support to ensure the sustainable management of Abia’s healthcare facilities.

“UNICEF is committed to supporting Governor Alex Otti’s administration in ensuring that all citizens in Abia State have access to quality healthcare.”

The wife of the governor, Mrs. Otti while commissioning the project, urged Abians to actively support the promotion of primary healthcare through sustainable energy solutions.

Bringing to the fore the critical role of energy supply in the smooth operation of healthcare facilities, Mrs. Otti noted that steady power supply enables medical equipment to function optimally, putting them at the right temperature, and enhances the overall quality of service delivery.

“This solar installation is more than just light; it is a pathway to health and healing for our people,” Mrs. Otti stated.

She reaffirmed her commitment to partnering with government agencies, the private sector, NGOs, and visionary individuals to support Governor Alex Otti’s mission of delivering impactful governance across all sectors in the state.

Mrs. Otti commended TUDO Energy and the Rachisols Foundation for their initiative, describing it as a significant and meaningful contribution to Abia’s healthcare system.

The project was implemented under the Abia First Lady’s flagship initiative, the Safe Tent Care Initiative, in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the Governor. It was sponsored by the Rachisols Foundation and installed by TUDO Energy.