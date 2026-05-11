UNIBEN student gunned down, two others injured

A student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) identified simply as Junior was on Sunday gunned down by masked gunmen near the main campus gate in Ugbowo.

He had reportedly finished his examination in the Political Science Department about an hour before meeting his end.

Witnesses said Junior was driving out of the campus in his Mercedes-Benz GLK Sport Utility Vehicle with two passengers, a boy and a girl, when the attack occurred.

Junior was confirmed dead at the scene, while the two other occupants of the bullet-ridden vehicle sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The attackers reportedly arrived in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle without a plate number. However, it could not be ascertained if the attack was cult-related.

According to the platform, the attackers were armed with AK-47 rifles and wore masks.

“As the attackers came down from their vehicle, Junior attempted to escape by reversing his car, but he hit another vehicle behind him, leaving him trapped between the car and another obstruction.

“Eyewitnesses stated that the attackers focused their gunfire mainly on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

“The girl sitting in the front seat was hit in the stomach, while the boy at the back was also hit. Junior, who was driving, was brutally shot multiple times,” Naija Confra reported.

Junior, who was said to be from Ubaja, was described as humble, gentle, respectful, and not someone known for cult activities.

Operatives from the Ugbowo Divisional Police Headquarters moved to the scene to evacuate the remains of the victim.

The Edo State Police Command has not confirmed the killing.

In a separate incident on Saturday, footage circulated of another student being chased with a machete at the Social Science Lecture Theatre after a disagreement.

The student, who also hurled stones at his attackers, escaped unhurt.