From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will lead the Nigerian delegation to the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

Ebienfa said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that the General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) will commence on 23 September 2025 in New York, United States of America.

“The session is themed ‘Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights.’ This theme reflects the enduring commitment of the international community to inclusivity, cooperation, and the pursuit of shared solutions to global challenges, while reaffirming the central role of the United Nations in fostering peace, development, and respect for human rights.

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, will lead the Nigerian delegation to UNGA80.”

Ebienfa also said Shettima will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, alongside other ministers and senior government officials.

He added that Nigeria’s participation at UNGA80 will provide a valuable opportunity to contribute meaningfully to global discourse on pressing international issues, particularly those relating to peace, security, development, and climate change.

“It will also serve as an avenue to reinforce Nigeria’s longstanding commitment to multilateralism and to strengthening global solidarity in the accelerated pursuit of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Guided by Nigeria’s strategic priorities, our participation will focus on the following key areas:

“a) Promotion of sustained economic growth and development;

“b) Strengthening of international peace and security;

“c) Advancement of human rights;

“d) Effective coordination of humanitarian assistance;

“e) Promotion of justice and international law;

“f) Commitment to disarmament; and

“g) Cooperation on drug control, crime prevention, and the fight against international terrorism,” he also said.

Ebienfa further said the Vice President is scheduled to address the General Assembly on 24 September 2025, where Nigeria’s national statement will highlight the country’s contributions to international cooperation, regional and global peace and security, and measures to tackle the multifaceted impact of climate change.

“In addition to the General Debate, Nigeria will actively participate in several high-level side events, further consolidating its role as a constructive partner in addressing the most urgent challenges facing the global community.

“Some of the high-level events are: High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia; High-Level Roundtable on Energy, Oil & Gas, Minerals Opportunities in the Gulf of Guinea: A Road-map for Peace and Security; and Forward Africa Leaders Symposium 2025 hosted by the African Peer Review Mechanism to discuss Africa’s digital transformation, fintech and policy framework of AfCFTA protocol on digital trade, among others,” Ebienfa stated.