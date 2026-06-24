UNFPA donates reproductive health kits to Benue to support over 100,000 vulnerable persons

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with support from the Japanese Government, has donated what they described as life-saving Inter-Agency Reproductive Health (IARH) kits and other humanitarian supplies to the Benue State Government to support the vulnerable populations in the State.

The intervention, implemented through the Royal Heritage Health Foundation, is expected to benefit over 100,000 vulnerable persons, particularly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), women and girls affected by the humanitarian crisis in Benue.

During the official handover of the kits in Makurdi, on Tuesday, UNFPA Resident Representative in Nigeria, Muriel Mafico, said the kits which she said was “truly life-saving” represents more than the donation of medical supplies.

According to her, they are meant to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare, sexual and reproductive health services, and response to gender-based violence across the state.

Mafico said “The kits we are handing over today will benefit over 100,000 people across Benue State. But beyond the supplies, we are investing in people because supplies alone will not save lives unless health workers are properly trained.”

She disclosed that UNFPA would collaborate with the Benue State College of Nursing Sciences to build the capacity of nurses, midwives and doctors, while also supporting the establishment of safe spaces and youth-friendly centres in IDP camps to strengthen responses to gender-based violence.

She said the agency would invest in digital literacy and digital marketing skills for young people and women as part of efforts to promote economic empowerment and ensure that no one is left behind.

She said “We have seen today that our support in Benue is making a difference. It is igniting hope and transforming lives, one person at a time. But while there is much to celebrate, we must do much more, at greater speed, on a larger scale and in a sustainable manner.”

She stressed that peace and development remain inseparable, noting that UNFPA would continue to support women-led and youth-led organisations to promote peacebuilding, social cohesion and government-led coordination on gender-based violence response.

Receiving the items on behalf of the State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, the Deputy Governor, Sam Ode expressed appreciation to UNFPA and the Government of Japan for the intervention, describing the donation as timely and critical to improving maternal and newborn healthcare services in the state.

Sam Ode said “We sincerely thank UNFPA and the Government of Japan for this donation of Inter-Agency Reproductive Health Kits. This intervention will strengthen maternal and newborn health as well as sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence response services in Benue.”

He assured the donors that the state government would ensure transparent distribution of the supplies saying “These donations will be fully utilised. We will track them carefully to ensure they reach the intended beneficiaries. We value this partnership and remain committed to sustaining it for the benefit of our people.”

While expressing his administration’s commitment to strengthening partnerships that improves healthcare delivery and support vulnerable communities across the state, the Governor further welcomed the initiative on digital literacy, economic empowerment, reproductive health services and gender-based violence prevention, describing it as consistent with his administration’s vision of sustainable and people-centred development.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Paul Ogwuche, described Benue as a humanitarian corridor because of the impact of insecurity and appealed for deeper collaboration with UNFPA to strengthen the state’s health system, reduce preventable maternal and child deaths and expand access to family planning services. He also assured that the items would be distributed equitably to the target population.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mes Theresa Ikwue, hailed UNFPA for its sustained interventions and appealed for support to train the ministry’s 552 volunteer social workers operating across the state’s 276 wards to enhance grassroots response to gender-based violence and child protection.

Speaking on behalf of IDPs, Benjamin Ben thanked UNFPA for restoring hope to vulnerable families saying “Some of us could not even afford sanitary pads for our wives, forcing them to use rags during menstruation. Today, you have restored their dignity by providing these kits, and we are deeply grateful.”