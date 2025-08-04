From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed all regional directors of the Federal Ministry of Works to compile a comprehensive list of inherited but ongoing projects, as well as new projects, across all regions.

The directive aims to highlight the extensive infrastructure work under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, particularly noting that the South East has secured contracts worth ₦445.8 billion for the Cross River-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja superhighway.

“I have directed all the regional directors of the Federal Ministry of Works back to sites in all the regions across the country to compile all inherited but ongoing projects and all new projects in all the regions so that Nigerians will appreciate the huge works that Mr. President is doing in all the regions, irrespective of those who voted for him and those who did not. Mr. President is using fair distribution of infrastructure to reunite Nigerians and renew their hope, and only those who open their eyes will see the light of change in Nigeria,” the minister said.

Reacting to a report claiming that the South East geopolitical zone has been neglected in the distribution of road projects, Umahi clarified that Tinubu has already paid ₦108 billion out of the ₦445.8 billion allocated for the Trans-Sahara superhighway. He accused the report’s author of misrepresentation, stating, “What happened in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of 31/7/2025 was a review of that corridor from 118km x 1 to 231.64km x 1 for ₦445.8 billion. This misleading writer chose to change the narrative of my press briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of Trans-Sahara Section 1 (Ebonyi State to Benue border – 123.64km) at ₦445.8 billion but deliberately chose to call it Oyo-Benue Border road to deceive and incite unsuspecting members of the public.”

Umahi emphasized that under the Tinubu administration, 90 per cent of abandoned projects, some dating back to 2013, have been revived and are now ongoing. He highlighted significant ongoing projects in the South East, including the Second Niger Bridge access roads, with Section 2A in Delta State valued at ₦146 billion and Section 2B in Anambra State at ₦176 billion. Other projects include the Enugu–Port Harcourt Road in four sections: Enugu-Abakaliki, Afikpo (Ebonyi)-Abia-Imo Road, Onitsha-Owerri-Aba Road, Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, and Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road.

Consequently, Umahi called on the South East geopolitical zone to support President Tinubu, noting his demonstrated fairness and love for the region.

“I request the South East people to rise in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has demonstrated unwavering love and fairness to the people of the South East. We must not be deceived again. Mr. President must have the votes of South East up to 90 per cent to cement this relationship. Enough of darkening counsel without knowledge in the South East. We must rise to educate our people. If we want to be president, we must avoid the politics of hate, misinformation, and sentiments. We must support other regions, and with God, one day, other regions will support us. Mr. President must be supported to complete his tenure of eight years, which all regions are benefiting from. One day, we will be number one, but not in 2027. I will vocally continue to stand against any mischief to deceive our people. We are known for hard work and love and not hate,” he appealed.