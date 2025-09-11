By Merit Ibe

Ultimum Limited has officially launched its Razzl softrink brand into the South East and South South markets of Nigeria.

The Aba launch is the first of a wider regional rollout.

According to the company, the trade launch signals the company’s commitment to market expansion and creating new opportunities for partners and consumers across Nigeria.

The event drew a diverse crowd of stakeholders, from major distributors to wholesalers and retailers, all eager to experience the Razzl brand firsthand. The launch was a colourful showcase of the Razzl personality, brought to life with information, music, entertainment, and interactive displays.

“Our move into Aba is a deliberate step to be closer to our consumers and trade partners,” said Austin Ufomba, Managing Director of Ultimum Limited. “This region’s entrepreneurial drive and commercial strength make it a natural home for Razzl. We’re not just producing here; we’re investing in jobs, empowering local suppliers, and giving consumers a soft drink brand that delivers bold flavours and exciting experiences.”

Emeka Okafor, a leading wholesaler from Ariaria Market, welcomed the move. “What we have seen today with Razzl is a brand that understands us,” he said. “Their investment in Aba gives us confidence that supply will be steady and quality will be top-notch. For us, this is a partnership we welcome with open hands because it means more business and more growth for us.”

The Aba launch is the first of a wider regional rollout. Ultimum Limited has confirmed similar events are planned for other commercial hubs, including Port Harcourt, Asaba, and Enugu over the next few weeks, to deepen connections and reinforce the brand’s goal of becoming the carbonated soft drink of choice across the region.