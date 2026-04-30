UK varsity alumni launches in Nigeria, advocate nation building initiatives

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The University of Leicester (United Kingdom) Alumni Association has officially launched its Nigerian chapter, marking a historic milestone in the institution’s Centurion Year Commemoration.

Registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in January, the chapter’s alumni and stakeholders reception which took place in Abuja, on Wednesday, brought together graduates, partners, and other stakeholders.

The event was also aimed at celebrating Leicester’s enduring ties with Nigeria, and to chart a course for nation-building initiatives.

During his welcome adresss Phil Dalby, Director of the Future Students Office and a Leicester alumnus, praised the Nigerian chapter for contributing to the success story of the institute.

Dalby said: “You enriched the life of the university when you were studying there, and you continue to do so after you graduated. You are citizens of change, and as such, you have gone on to excel in your professions, in business, in public service and in your communities.”

Dalby highlighted the university’s unique history as one of only two universities in the world founded as a living memorial after World War I, reminding alumni that the institution’s motto, “So that they may have life,” continues to inspire its mission.

He also pointed to Leicester’s recent accolades, including being named University of the Year by the Daily Mail, and ranking 20th in the UK by Time Magazine.

“We are setting ourselves the ambitious target of reaching a £100 million campaign as we go into our second century,” Dalby added, urging Nigerian alumni to support the university’s global vision.

Speaking further, he said the launch of the Nigerian chapter signals a renewed commitment to strengthening Leicester’s global alumni network and fostering initiatives that contribute to Nigeria’s development.

Dr. Zainab Ladan Mai-Bornu, Coordinator of the Alumni and Stakeholders Reception, emphasised the importance of the occasion and alumni in shaping global reputation.

“Our alumni are very, very important to us at Leicester. Even after leaving, we remain in constant communication. We expect them to demonstrate the good things they took from Leicester back to wherever they are, to show how to be hardworking, dedicated and honest citizens of change,” she said.

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The event featured testimonies from alumni who have risen to national prominence. Mathew Adepoju, Director-General of National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), credited Leicester with instilling professional ethics that shaped his career.

“Solving challenges is one of the reasons for coming back home. The ethics and standards we learned at Leicester made us stand out in our organizations,” he noted, urging younger alumni to remain resilient despite Nigeria’s infrastructural challenges.

Navy Commodore Abdulhakeem Olushina Oyebode, Director Operations Branch, Naval Headquarters, reflected on how his education opened doors.

“Having a top-class degree from the University of Leicester actually opens doors, puts you in that position where you can excel,” he said, recalling his academic journey.

During the event, a panel discussion explored how alumni networks can drive personal growth and national development.

Dr. Oluseyi Olanrewaju urged alumni networks to leverage connections for career advancement saying “If people don’t know what you offer, how will they patronise you?”

On what role mentorship within alumni plays in fostering personal growth and development Dr. Lauretta said, “Alumni bridge the gap between academics and the professional world. One must look for mentors within the same professional path and allow yourself to be mentored.”

Speaking on how such networks can shape career trajectory, an alumnus, Mohammed Bawa, insists patience and resilience remains the guiding principle. “Active participation allows you to meet people different from who you are and exchange ideas on how to change the world together,” he stated.

Mrs. Ogechi shared a personal story of how the alumni network shaped her professional and personal life, saying, “Alumni build a sense of camaraderie and broaden global perspectives.”

On his part, Victor Okoro called for community-focused initiatives to support educational and community development projects.

His words, “Alumni must look within areas and do need assessment for underserved communities where they can provide materials such as books, uniforms and other training in order to achieve nationaldevelopment.”