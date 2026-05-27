UCL final: PSG handed major injury boost ahead of Arsenal showdown

27 May 2026 6:41 am WAT

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By Seyi Babalola

The Paris Saint-Germain duo of Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi are back in full training.

This is a major boost for the Ligue 1 champions heading into Saturday’s Champions League final versus Arsenal.

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Dembele, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, injured his right calf in a league match against Paris FC on May 17.

Hakimi sustained a right thigh injury when PSG beat Bayern Munich in the semi-final. But the club has confirmed that the duo are back on the pitch with the rest of the squad.

Luis Enrique’s men are looking to retain the trophy they won last year against Inter Milan.

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