UCL final: Enrique eyes Arsenal test, says ‘the devil is in the details’

30 May 2026 6:50 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has stated that the Champions League final on Saturday against Arsenal will be “a very close call”.

The Ligue 1 winners will want to keep the trophy they took home from Inter Milan the last season.

Arsenal, on the other hand, hopes to win the cup for the first time ever.

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When Enrique was asked if PSG were the favourite, he replied: “I don’t think that there is a favourite, to be honest. For us, the devil is in the details, and I think it will be a very close call.

“We have to give our all but enjoy the 90 minutes; there is always tension.

“It is about knowing how to manage that stress; that’s important.”

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