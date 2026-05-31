UCL final: Arteta hails PSG as world’s best after win over Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has described Paris Saint-Germain as the best team in world football after his side’s painful Champions League final defeat in Budapest.

PSG retained the European crown on Saturday, edging Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a fiercely contested 1-1 draw that stretched through extra time.

A visibly disappointed Arteta admitted his side struggled to cope with the French champions’ control and attacking quality, despite Arsenal’s disciplined defensive display.

“I want to congratulate PSG, especially Luis Enrique, because in my opinion they are the best in the world,” Arteta said. “What they do with the ball and in individual situations is something extraordinary.”

Arsenal opened the scoring through Kai Havertz, but PSG fought back with an Ousmane Dembele penalty, drawing level before prevailing in the shoot-out. The French side dominated possession for long periods, leaving Arsenal to defend deep for much of the contest.

Arteta also questioned the decision not to award winger Noni Madueke a penalty at a crucial stage of the match but accepted that Arsenal must still raise their level to conquer Europe.

“You have to feel this pain, digest it and turn it into fuel,” he said. “The standard in Europe keeps rising, and we must improve again.”

The defeat marked Arsenal’s second loss in a Champions League final, two decades after their 2006 defeat to Barcelona. Despite ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title this season, Arteta insisted his rebuilding job is far from complete.