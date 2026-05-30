UCL final: 5 players that played for Arsenal, PSG

As Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain prepare to face off in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final, a small group of footballers stands out for having worn the colours of both clubs during their careers.

These players have bridged the gap between the north London side and the French capital club, even as their squads have otherwise remained largely distinct.

They include include Mikel Arteta, David Luiz, Nicolas Anelka, Lassana Diarra and Kaba Diawara.

Among the most prominent is current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who gained early senior experience with an 18-month loan spell at PSG between January 2001 and mid-2002 before enjoying a successful playing stint and subsequent managerial career at Arsenal.

Defender David Luiz is another notable name, enjoying a successful spell at PSG from 2014 to 2017, where he won multiple domestic titles, before joining Arsenal in 2019 and making over 70 appearances for the Gunners.

Forward Nicolas Anelka broke through at PSG as a youngster and had two spells there: first from 1996 to 1997 and later from July 2000 to July 2002, although he did spend five months of his second stint at on-loan at Liverpool.

Midfielder Lassana Diarra had a short spell at Arsenal in the mid-2000s before later featuring for PSG, while striker Kaba Diawara had brief involvement with Arsenal in 1999 followed by a longer, if less prolific, period at PSG.