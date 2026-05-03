U20WWQ: Malawi Coach confident of comeback against Falconets

Malawi U-20 women’s national team coach, Maggi Chombo, has expressed confidence that her side can overturn the first-leg defeat against Nigeria’s Falconets in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Falconets secured a comfortable 2-0 victory in the first leg, putting themselves in a strong position ahead of the return fixture.

Despite the setback, Chombo insisted that Malawi still have a realistic chance of progressing when both teams meet again next week in Lilongwe.

“It was a good game and we gave away a goal which distracted our focus.

“They managed to score two goals at home, and we also have home advantage. We believe we can do the same,” Chombo said after the match.

The Malawi coach also appealed to the supporters to come out in large numbers and back the team in the decisive encounter.

Malawi will host the second leg on May 9 at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, where they must produce a strong display to overturn the two-goal deficit and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Poland 2027 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria’s Falconets, meanwhile, will be aiming to complete the job and book their place in the next stage of the qualifiers.