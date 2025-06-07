From Isaac Job, Uyo

The Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga and the Finance Commissioner, Mr. Emem Almond Bob, have refuted rumours in the social media that they have refused to join Governor Umo Eno in his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

A statement signed by Information Officer in the Ministry of Works Evelyn Udobia for the commissioner and made available to Journalists in Uyo stated that Prof Eno Ibanga had defected to APC with governor Umo contrary to speculations that he had resigned to protest the governor’s defection from PDP to APC .

The statement reads in parts:

The attention of the Honourable Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, has been drawn to a wave of misleading reports circulating in certain quarters of the media, alleging that the Honorable Commissioner has resigned from his position following the recent defection of Governor Umo Eno, Ph.D., from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We wish to firmly and categorically debunk these allegations. Professor Eno Ibanga has not resigned and remains fully committed to his duties as Commissioner for Works and Fire Service.

“The rumour is completely false and a product of mischief-makers attempting to stir political confusion and undermine the unity and focus of the present administration.

“It is a figment of the imagination of its orchestrators, who are clearly unsettled by the Commissioner’s unwavering performance and loyalty.

“Let it be stated for the record that Professor Eno Ibanga’s loyalty to Governor Umo Eno and the administration remains sacrosanct.

“He continues to work tirelessly in support of the governor’s vision for infrastructural development and good governance in Akwa Ibom State.”