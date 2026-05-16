Trump says ISIS second in command killed by US, Nigerian troops

US President Donald Trump said a joint team of United States and Nigeria forces has eliminated Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the second in command of ISIS globally, in Nigeria.

Trump made the disclosure in a Truth Social post early Saturday.

According to the American president, al-Minuki was killed in a “complex mission” that he claimed had “greatly diminished” the militant group’s power.

He said, “Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield.

“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing.

“He will no longer terrorise the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans.

“With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished.”

Trump also acknowledged and thanked the Nigerian government for its “partnership on this operation”.

US sources said al-Minuki was born in 1982 in Borno State.

SunOnline reports that the ISIS leader’s killing is the second high-profile US military operation in Nigeria.

On Christmas Day, the US launched missile strikes on two terrorist enclaves in the Bauni forest in Tangaza LGA, Sokoto state.

The US and Nigerian governments have forged a military partnership targeted at combating terrorism since Trump expressed grave concerns over wanton killings of Christians in Nigeria and threatened to storm the West African nation “gun-a-blazing” late 2025.