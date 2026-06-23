Troops rescue 47 abductees in Borno

Troops of Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai have rescued over 47 persons, mostly women and children who were held captive by ISWAP terrorists in Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State on June 20.

Acting Military Information Officer,

Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni disclosed this in a Monday statement.

Goni said the successful rescue operation was made possible through sustained aggressive pressure and relentless offensive operations conducted by OPHK troops against ISWAP enclaves in the Lake Chad region.

According to him, the unrelenting ground and air offensives forced the terrorists to abandon their positions in confusion, enabling the victims to escape from prolonged captivity.

“The rescued persons are currently being seen by medical professionals at a secure location.

“Necessary humanitarian support is being provided in coordination with relevant agencies to facilitate their eventual reintegration,” the statement reads in part.

He said this rescue further highlights the commitment of OPHK troops to not only degrade terrorist capabilities but also to secure the release of innocent civilians held against their will.

The Theatre Command reaffirmed its resolve to sustain offensive operations, dismantle remaining ISWAP networks and restore peace and normalcy across the North East region.