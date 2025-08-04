From Molly Kilete, Abuja

In a renewed and well-coordinated offensive to stamp out criminal elements and flush out bandits from their enclaves, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), led by Commander Sector 1 Col K.O. Bukoye and supported by the Air Component, have continued offensive operations across Benue and neighbouring Taraba States, between Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3.

The high-impact operation was carried out simultaneously in Tse-Ahur and Chito general areas of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, with Sector 3 providing a strategic blocking position in Gindin Mangoro, Wukari LGA of Taraba State to interdict fleeing insurgents.

The deliberate manoeuvre and multi-sectoral coordination clearly demonstrated operational depth and tactical dexterity in a joint environment.

Upon making contact with the kidnappers’ stronghold, troops engaged the adversary with superior firepower, which resulted in the arrest of two key suspects, while others escaped in disarray, abandoning their captives and arsenal.

A decisive search-and-rescue exploitation that followed led to the rescue of eleven kidnapped victims, comprising four females and seven males, who were immediately given medical attention and profiled for onward reunification with their families.

Further exploitation of the objective area resulted in the recovery of a sizeable cache of arms and ammunition, which includes: four FN rifles, three G3 rifles, four AK-47 rifles, one PKT machine gun, one locally fabricated Dane gun, fifteen AK-47 magazines, three FN rifle magazines, thirty-one rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one hundred and eighty-four rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, one pistol magazine, five smoke discharge canisters, and several fetish charms.

The operation culminated in the total destruction of the bandits’ camp and logistics within the general area, thereby denying the criminals their freedom of action and logistics support.

Reacting to the operational breakthrough, the Force Commander Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, who was on the ground to coordinate the operation, applauded the resilience, gallantry, and fighting spirit of the troops for maintaining offensive momentum and tactical initiative against the enemies of the state. He reiterated that OPWS remains committed to aggressively pursuing criminals wherever they may be hiding, in line with the strategic directive of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, and the overall vision of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Gara extended profound appreciation to the CDS and the Service Chiefs for their unwavering strategic guidance, logistics support, and collaborative synergy in sustaining the successes recorded by Operation WHIRL STROKE. Major General Gara affirmed that the current operational successes were made possible due to the continuous enabling environment, prompt deployment of critical enablers, and synergy amongst the various security, law enforcement, and intelligence stakeholders. He assured that troops would maintain operational pressure, dominate the battlespace, and restore peace and security to Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa States.