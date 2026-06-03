Troops kill 4 bandits, rescue kidnap victims

By Faheem Lawal

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have neutralised four criminals, rescued two kidnapped victims, recovered an AK-47 rifle and dismantled a notorious illicit drug network in a series of operations across Benue and Taraba states between May 24 and 31, 2026.

According to the acting Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, the first incident occurred on May 24 when troops responded to reports of an armed herder attack along the Gbajimba–Agasha Road in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

On arrival, troops found two injured residents, who were evacuated to the Primary Health Centre in Gbajimba for treatment. A manhunt for the attackers is ongoing.

On the same day in Taraba State, troops responding to an armed robbery alert along the Rafin Kada–Donga Road engaged the suspects in a gun battle, neutralising two armed robbers and recovering an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, ammunition and N39,950 cash.

The following day, troops responding to a kidnap report along Antegh–Zongo Road in Makurdi Local Government Area intercepted the abductors, who abandoned their two victims and fled. One suspect was arrested while the rescued victims were reunited with their families.

In a separate operation aimed at dismantling criminal networks within the Joint Operations Area, troops carried out an intelligence-led raid against a notorious drug syndicate in Makurdi on May 23, recovering 641 pieces of illicit drugs and N781,000 from a vehicle.

A follow-up operation on May 27 led to the arrest of three additional suspected drug peddlers, with more illicit substances, a motorcycle and N40,000 recovered. All arrested persons are being processed for handover to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

In the latest operation on May 31, troops acting on intelligence raided a bandits’ enclave at Imande Igigh in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, neutralising two bandits and recovering ammunition and related items.

The Force Commander, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them to sustain the operational momentum.

He also appealed to communities to report suspicious persons and criminal activities to security agencies and warned informants aiding criminals to desist or face consequences.