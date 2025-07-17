From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced that troops engaged in counter-insurgency operations in the North East have arrested two members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Borno State for allegedly transporting arms and military uniforms for terrorists.

The suspects, identified as Isah Abdullahi and Abdullahi Mohammed, were apprehended in Liya, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, while taking delivery of a waybill from a truck driver, in line with prior intelligence received by security forces.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed this during a media briefing on military operations in Abuja on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

He said, “Two members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers identified as Isah Abdullahi and Abdullahi Mohammed were arrested in Liya, Biu LGA of Borno State while receiving waybill from a truck driver, which corresponded with intelligence received earlier on the said consignment.”

He listed the recovered items to include 13 pairs of military uniforms and high-voltage batteries, among others.

Kangye also reported that troops arrested another terrorist logistics supplier, Shaibu Bulama, aged 65, at Damasak Motor Park in Yobe State on July 13, 2025. “Some quantities of arms and ammunition were also recovered. They also retrieved and safely detonated some IEDs, while the sum of N17,150.00 was also recovered,” he added.

As a result of sustained military operations in the North East theatre, 16 family members of terrorists, including four adult females and 12 children, surrendered to troops in Bama LGA on July 14, 2025. “Preliminary investigations indicate that the group surrendered from Bakura Jega village,” Kangye noted.

Speaking on military operations in the South East, Kangye said troops arrested a tax collector for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on July 10, 2025. The suspect, allegedly commissioned by the separatist group to collect levies from local residents, was found with N1.5 million in his possession.