From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra Tricycle Riders Association (ANTRA) has commended the Anambra State House of Assembly for directing the State Commissioner for Transport to authorise the association to manage its revenue collection and remit agreed sums to the state government.

ANTRA Chairman Chidozie Okafor, speaking to reporters in Awka over the weekend, described the legislature’s resolution as a “rescue mission” for tricycle operators in the state.

Okafor expressed ANTRA’s full support for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration, praising its efforts to develop the state and eliminate touting and illegal revenue collection.

He said members are always encouraged to be prompt in payment of the approved fees to government coffers, as they are being utilised in road construction and numerous other projects that impact the people, thanking lawmakers for addressing public concerns.

The resolution followed ANTRA’s petition against multiple taxation and extortion by individuals posing as government agents. The House, after reviewing a report by Hon. Obi Nweke, Chairman of the Committee on Public Petitions, declared that the state government does not recognise unauthorised levies.

Collecting any fee from the petitioners in the name of the state government is null and void and should be resisted, the committee stated. Lawmakers also directed the Anti-Touting Squad to eliminate illegal collectors, including one “Governor Obosi” in Onitsha, and ensure compliance across the state.