Tribute to Prince Sam Agom-eze

By Princess Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze

Prince Samuel Ogbu Agom-Eze was born on the 24th day of May, 1960, in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, into the distinguished and renowned family of His Royal Highness, Ezeogo Elder Dr. Agom Eze, MON, OON, Igboezekuna I of Igboeze Onicha — the revered Paramount Traditional Ruler of Igboeze Onicha in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State — and Mercy Nwaoge Agom-Eze, his beloved wife, whom he married in 1958.

Prince Samuel was the first son of his mother and the second of his father’s five children. He passed unto glory on the 11th of February, 2026, at the age of 65, after a brief illness.

Prince Samuel’s intellectual gifts were evident from his earliest school days. He attended the University of Nigeria Primary School, Nsukka, Enugu State, and later Government Secondary School, Afikpo, from 1973 to 1977, where he was a proud member of the 1977 set.

He earned his West African School Certificate with a Division One result — a clear indication of the academic discipline that would define his life.

His pursuit of knowledge took him to the United States of America, where he earned two scholarship awards that facilitated his admission into some of the country’s finest institutions.

He enrolled at Alabama A&M University, Huntsville, Alabama, where he studied Accounting and graduated with High Honours between 1979 and 1982.

During his time there, he was named to the Dean’s Honour List (1979–1980 and 1980–1981), placed on the Academic Honour Roll (1980–1981), and received the Scholarship Honours Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement from the Alabama Kappa Sigma Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Mu National Honour Society (1981–1982).

He proceeded to Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland, where he earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in accounting, between 1982 and 1983, receiving the Frank Decosta Best Business Student Scholarship.

Prince Samuel’s quest for knowledge never ceased. At the time of his passing, he was pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) at the International School of Management in Paris, France — a reflection of his lifelong commitment to growth and self-improvement.

Defining character and life philosophy

From the very beginning, Prince Samuel carried the pride of his heritage with quiet dignity. He lived a life marked by humility, strength, and integrity.

A man of peace, he was widely respected for his strategic insight, sharp intellect, and thoughtful judgment. He possessed a brilliant and inquisitive mind, was widely read, and brought both rigour and warmth into every space he occupied.

His life was not defined by achievements alone, but by character — his service to family, church, and humanity.

Prince Samuel’s career spanned over 28 years, during which he distinguished himself as a banker, auditor, accountant, and financial adviser. He was, in every sense, a builder — of systems, teams, and institutions.

During his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1984, he served as Assistant Accountant in charge of salaries at the Agricultural Development Corporation, Cross River State. He managed payroll for over 5,000 staff and labourers across fifteen estates — an early demonstration of his capacity for large-scale responsibility.

He began his professional career in February 1985 as an Audit Trainee with Akintola Williams & Co. (now Deloitte Nigeria) in Enugu. Through diligence and excellence, he rose to Assistant Audit Senior by March 1987, leading audit teams and managing complex assignments.

In January 1989, he joined Progress Bank of Nigeria Plc, Onitsha, as a pioneer staff member, where he established the Foreign Exchange and Credit Departments.

He later joined Hallmark Bank Plc in 1991, where he spent over a decade rising through key leadership roles, including Branch Manager, Area Manager, Regional Manager, and ultimately Assistant General Manager. He was also a member of the bank’s Executive Committee and received both the Best Marketing Staff Award and Long Service Award.

His career peaked at FinBank Plc (formerly First Inland Bank Plc), where he served as Zonal Executive Director for the South East region.

In this role, he oversaw commercial operations across the region and served on several strategic committees.

Beyond banking, he contributed to public service as a Board Member of the Solid Minerals Development Fund. He also ventured into politics, aspiring for the governorship of Ebonyi State in 2014 and contesting as a Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South in 2015.

Following his banking career, he became an entrepreneur and investor. From 2009 until his passing, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Rocrush Nigeria Limited, a granite crushing company in Akamkpa, Cross River State.

FAITH, FAMILY AND COMMUNITY

At the heart of Prince Samuel’s life was his deep commitment to family and faith. He believed strongly in unity and love within the home. His marriage reflected mutual respect and quiet strength. He modelled a life of commitment, teaching his children the value of love, patience, and responsibility. He was a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria. In recognition of his service, he was honoured by the Men’s Christian Association of All Saints Presbyterian Church, Egunkwo, Onicha Parish, as Father of the Year in 2010 — described as “a man in abundant life in Christ.”

In his leisure time, he enjoyed reading, travelling, and watching football. As a devoted Arsenal supporter, he proudly wore his club’s colours with joy.

HIS LEGACY

Prince Samuel Ogbu Agom-Eze lived a life of impact across many spheres — academia, banking, business, public service, church, and family. He built institutions, nurtured people, and led with integrity. His achievements were the natural result of a life grounded in discipline, faith, and service. Sam lived with his wife without any third party. Though his passing feels too soon, his legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the values he instilled. The plans he made and the seeds he planted will continue to bear fruit.

He is survived by his friend and beloved wife, Princess Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze; his children, Dr. Barr. (Mrs.) Chinelo Nnenna Agom-Eze Onwuegbuna, Barr. Chinonso Nnenne Agom-Eze, Tochukwu Nnanna Jude Agom-Eze.

Others include his siblings-Barrister Agom Ogbonnaya Eze, Ijeoma Agom-Eze Clement, and Ogbonnaya Agom-Eze, as well as many relations.

“A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.” — Proverbs 22:1. May Sam’s soul rest in peace, Amen.

• Princess Agom-Eze, a retired Permanent Secretary in Ebonyi State is the deceased’s widow.