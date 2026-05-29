Transfer: Barcelona table €100m bid for Atlético Madrid’s Álvarez

Barcelona has made an official €100 million offer to Atletico Madrid for forward Julián Álvarez, sparking a major transfer event.

Barcelona’s first formal attempt for the Argentine forward is expected to be a straight cash offer with no add-ons or players involved, according to reports.

According to Fabrizio Romano on Friday, Atlético Madrid has reacted negatively to the approach in the past 24 hours, with the club dissatisfied with both the timing and form of the offer.

Despite this, the matter remains open because no agreement has been reached between the two teams.

The post read, “Barcelona send first official proposal to Atlético Madrid for Julián Álvarez worth €100m. No add-ons, no players involved. Atlético, not happy about the situation over last 24h — but Julián has already asked to leave.”

It is also being reported that Álvarez has already informed Atlético of his desire to leave, a development that could significantly influence the direction of negotiations in the coming days.

Atlético are now expected to review the proposal internally before responding, with the Spanish side reluctant to lose one of their key attacking players without a replacement plan in place.