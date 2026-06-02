Tragedy in Nollywood as veteran actor Janmole dies in auto crash

Nigeria’s film industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor, filmmaker and comedian, Okiki Adesina, widely known as Janmole.

The popular entertainer reportedly lost his life in a fatal road accident on Monday, marking another painful loss for the country’s creative community.

The sad development was confirmed on Tuesday by filmmaker and President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Mr Latin.

Announcing the news through his Instagram page, Mr Latin paid tribute to the late actor and prayed for strength for his grieving family and colleagues.

“May the soul of our departed colleague, Adesina Okiki Janmole, who tragically lost his life in an accident, rest in perfect peace. May God grant his family, friends, and colleagues the strength and comfort to bear this irreparable loss. He will be greatly missed. Amen,” he wrote.

Janmole’s death comes nearly four years after he survived a fire incident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, an experience many believed he had narrowly escaped.

Known for his humour, screen presence and contributions to the Yoruba movie industry, the late actor carved a respected place for himself in Nollywood and remained a familiar face among audiences and colleagues alike.

His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief across the entertainment industry, with tributes expected from fellow actors, filmmakers and admirers mourning the loss of a seasoned performer whose work left a lasting mark on Nigerian cinema.