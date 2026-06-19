Trabzonspor faces crucial decision over Onuachu

Trabzonspor are facing a major decision over the future of Paul Onuachu as Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli intensify their pursuit of the Super Eagles striker

According to Haber 61, The Turkish club previously rejected a €20 million offer for the forward, but further bids are expected as clubs continue to monitor his situation during the summer transfer window.

Onuachu has been one of Trabzonspor’s most influential players since returning from Southampton last season.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a remarkable campaign, scoring 26 goals in all competitions and finishing as the Süper Lig’s joint top scorer with 22 league goals.

His performances have attracted attention from several clubs, with Al -hli reportedly identifying him as a key target as they look to strengthen their attack amid uncertainty surrounding Ivan Toney’s future.

Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has made it clear that the club values Onuachu highly, but the possibility of receiving an improved offer has placed the management in a difficult position.

While the club wants to keep its leading goalscorer ahead of a title challenge next season, a lucrative transfer could provide important funds to improve other areas of the squad.

Onuachu has a contract with the Turkish Cup winners until June 30, 2028.