Top Enugu politicians join NDC as party vows to take over state

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Enugu State Chapter, says it is positioning itself to take over the state following the defection of several prominent political figures and the growing alignment of grassroots movements with the party.

The development, the party said, marks a significant turning point in its push to emerge as a formidable force in Enugu politics ahead of future elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu and signed by the State Secretary, Dr. Sebastine Chukwuebuka Okafor, and the Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Ugwueze, the NDC leadership described the influx of new members, particularly from the Obidient Movement and supporters of Rabiu Kwankwaso, as a clear signal of changing political dynamics in the state.

Among those who recently joined the party are former senator Gil Nnaji, Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa, Princess Adaogbu, and Chief John Nwokeabia, whom the party described as key figures capable of strengthening its structure and electoral prospects.

“The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Enugu State Chapter, warmly welcomes all new members into the party. Your decision to identify with this movement at this critical time reflects a shared desire for purposeful leadership, inclusive governance, and people-oriented policies.

“The increasing influx of credible individuals and grassroots supporters into our party is a clear indication that Ndi Enugu are ready for a new direction.

“We are delighted to receive notable sons and daughters from the Obidient Movement into our great party in the state. With respected leaders such as Sen. Gil Nnaji, Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa, Princess Adaogbu, and Chief John Nwokeabia joining our fold, the NDC is further strengthened with the capacity to win elections and emerge as a formidable political force in Enugu State. We are proud to be part of this unfolding chapter in the political history of our state,” the statement reads.

The party also acknowledged what it described as a growing coalition involving supporters of the Obidient Movement, the Kwankwaso Movement, and the emerging Obi-Kwankwaso bloc, noting that their shared vision aligns with the NDC’s political agenda.

“We also appreciate the support and alignment of the Obidient Movement, the Kwankwaso Movement, and the emerging Obi-Kwankwaso Movement, whose members share our vision for a better Enugu,” it added.

Reaffirming its readiness to assume leadership, the NDC said it is building a platform anchored on accountability, transparency, and sustainable development across key sectors of the state’s economy.

“Our party remains committed to building a platform that prioritises accountability, transparency, and sustainable development across all sectors. We are determined to provide leadership that listens, engages, and delivers measurable progress in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth empowerment,” the statement said.

The party further called on residents to take advantage of its ongoing membership drive, urging professionals, artisans, youths, and women to join what it described as a collective effort to reposition the state.

“We call on all well-meaning citizens, professionals, artisans, youths, and women groups to seize this opportunity and join us in the collective effort to reposition Enugu State for greater prosperity. Together, we can build a state that works for everyone.

“The time for positive change is now, and the NDC stands ready to lead that change with unity and purpose.”