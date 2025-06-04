Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has boasted that the achievements of President Bola Tinubu in two years has relatively superseded other administrations.

Idris made the assertion during his address at the 2025 Voice of Nigeria’s (VON) Forum in Abuja, yesterday.

According to him, the government last week commenced the celebration of the second anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration with ample proof of its monumental positive impact, creating room for prosperity and progress.

“In fact, no government has achieved what the Tinubu administration has achieved in the last two years.

“If you are in doubt, please check all the successes that the Tinubu administration has been able to achieve in just two years; and this is just at its mid-point of his first four years mandate in the first instance.

“First, the courage of the Tinubu administration to remove the fuel subsidy, the forex racket and then the massive investment in rural infrastructure.

“Some days ago, the president commissioned the first 30-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. We also have the Sokoto-Badagry Highway that transverse across 17 states down to the south.

“It is also a statement of our unity by connecting people. Seventy-three dams are also coming along that corridor, which provide opportunities for power generation and agriculture that will create jobs for our people.

“There is also an unprecedented student loan scheme, consumer credit corporation, Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG), tax reform bill and many more.”

The minister explained that the starting point of Tinubu’s administration was rough and challenging, adding that after the challenges, the country is looking bright, because Tinubu is steering the ship to prosperity with the prices of food dropping.

He added that the implementation of local government autonomy facilitated by Tinubu and the establishment of Ministries of Regional Development and Live Stocks Development were deliberate efforts to provide development across the country.

“A new study has shown that if the livestock sector is fully optimised, Nigeria can take in about N33 trillion, meaning there is that potential of making such an amount from that sector.

“Also, over two years ago, people were scared to travel to Kaduna by road, but now, people are moving to Kaduna with peace of mind.

“This is not to say that it is uhuru but there is a clear indication that there is cooperation in the management of our security system and for the first time in a long time, we are seeing effective coordination among the security agencies.

“We know that there are challenges, but we need to appreciate the security agencies for the work they are doing. They pay the supreme price every day. Their activities should be reported with a deep sense of patriotism,” Idris said.

“The Nigerian media must deny unpatriotic elements the space to operate so that our gallant military officers and other security agencies can fight them so that all of us can have a better future for our country,” Idris said.

The event with the theme, “Renewed Hope Agenda: Citizen Engagement and National Security” was organised by VON with support from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.