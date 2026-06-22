Tinubu says era of neglect of satellite towns over, commissions Karu water network

President Bola Tinubu said Monday the “era of neglect” for Nigeria’s satellite towns is over as he commissioned a new water supply network serving Karu and surrounding communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Represented by Vice‑President Kashim Shettima, at the commissioning of the project along Karu‑Karshi Road, President Tinubu described the initiative as a fulfilment of the Renewed Hope Agenda and a demonstration that his administration “delivers.”

“It is with a deep sense of fulfillment and gratitude to Almighty God that I stand before you today to commission the water supply network to Karu and its environs,” the President said in the address. “We are here not just to cut a ribbon, but to breathe life into a fundamental human right that has eluded this bustling community for far too long.”

Tinubu said the government moved quickly when the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, presented the Karu proposal. “We did not hesitate. We knew that water is life, and denying our people clean water is denying them health, dignity, and economic progress,” he stated.

President Tinubu credited timely funding with keeping the project on schedule, saying contractors, CGC Nigeria Limited, completed work ahead of time. The project delivers more than 194 kilometres of secondary and tertiary pipelines to supply treated, potable water directly to the doorsteps of Karu, Orozo, Jikwoyi, Kurudu and neighbouring communities, the speech noted.

“When we launched the Renewed Hope Agenda, we made a sacred covenant with the Nigerian people,” Tinubu said. “We promised a government that listens, a government that plans, and crucially — a government that delivers.”

He lauded the FCT minister as “Mr. Project” for translating policy into infrastructure and urged residents to protect the installations. “This infrastructure belongs to you. It was built with your commonwealth and designed for your well‑being,” he said, adding: “I therefore urge you to safeguard these installations against vandalism and illegal connections.”

Marking his administration’s third anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the FCT, Tinubu said the Karu project is a template for similar interventions in other area councils, including Bwari. “Our commitment to urban renewal and rural integration is absolute,” he declared, promising continued reforms and projects that ensure “the wealth of this nation trickles down to the people who need it most.”