Tinubu saddened by Akinremi’s death

28 mins ago
Bola Tinubu

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

 

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Olaide Akinremi, the lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late lawmaker, members of the National Assembly, friends, and associates of the deceased over this profound loss.

The late Akinremi was a two-term lawmaker and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and strength to his family at this difficult time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

