Tinubu okays deployment of four new perm secs to key offices

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the strategic deployment of four newly appointed federal permanent secretaries to bolster governance and service delivery under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The appointees, selected through a competitive process, bring extensive experience to their roles, aimed at optimising performance, fostering inter-ministerial collaboration, and driving sustainable development across critical sectors.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, announced the postings in a press release on Monday. They include Mrs Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens from Bayelsa State to Political and Economic Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Dr Kamil Shoretire from Ogun State to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment; Mrs Nkiruka Jones-Nebo from Enugu State to the Career Management Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; and Mr Sani Aminu from Kano State to the Special Services Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Walson-Jack congratulated the new Permanent Secretaries, urging them to “bring their expertise to bear in their new assignments” while emphasising “the importance of professionalism, accountability, and result-oriented leadership in achieving the Federal Government’s developmental goals.”