President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Alhaji Audu Sule Katagum, the Wazirin Katagum and former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, and has also extended condolences to Professor Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan following the death of his wife, Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan.

Katagum died on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the age of 69. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the late Wazirin as “a dedicated public servant, accomplished architect and loyal son of Bauchi State.”

“Alhaji Audu Sule Katagum was a well-regarded man of integrity who gave his best to public service,” Tinubu said. “Posterity will remember him for his contributions to governance and community development in Bauchi State.”

The President recalled Katagum’s service as Chief of Staff and later as Deputy Governor from 2018 to 2019, praising his role as Wazirin, in which he “counselled the Katagum Emirate Council and worked to promote peace and unity.”

President Tinubu commiserated with the Katagum Emirate, the government and people of Bauchi State, the Sule Katagum family, and all who mourn his loss, praying “that Allah grant the departed eternal rest and give his family the strength to bear the loss.”

In a separate message, Tinubu also condoled with Pakistan, erstwhile Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Chairman of JIBWIS Kano State, following the death of his wife, Hajiya Zainab, who passed away on Friday evening after a protracted illness.

Describing Hajiya Zainab as “a virtuous woman and a pillar of support to her family and community,” the President said her loss would be widely felt.

“I join the family in this moment of grief. I pray that Almighty Allah will grant Hajiya Zainab Aljannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear this painful loss,” Mr Tinubu said.