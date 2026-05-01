Tinubu has done enough to win re-election, says Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has said President Bola Tinubu has done enough in office to secure re-election in 2027, arguing that the President’s record will ultimately shape voter decisions rather than opposition criticism or coalition politics.

Okpebholo made the remarks on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he maintained that the Tinubu administration has already recorded visible achievements that will influence the next general election.

“President Tinubu has made a landmark for this country, and this election is already as good as won,” Okpebholo said.

He added that the President’s policies and ongoing reforms were already speaking to Nigerians across different sectors of the economy.

“His work, his policies, are speaking for him,” he said.

The governor also raised concerns about the growing insecurity in parts of the country, alleging that some political actors were exploiting the situation to discredit the Federal Government ahead of 2027.

According to him, the timing and pattern of attacks in some areas suggest political interference.

“You know that it is the evil people that are creating this insecurity,” the Governor said.

“The more the president tries to stop them, because the election is coming, they are sponsoring them to come out,” he added.

When asked if he believed insecurity was being politically driven, the governor responded in clear terms, saying opposition elements were benefiting from instability.

“Yes, of course,” Okpebholo continued.

“The opposition is using them. Just to make sure that people will say, ‘Ah, this president is not doing well.’ Opposition is the one behind the kidnapping, the killings,” he added.

Okpebholo also dismissed concerns that opposition figures such as Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar could pose a serious challenge to Tinubu in 2027, insisting that their past records in government remain part of public memory.

“Do you know that these people have actually failed this country in the past?” he said.

On Atiku, he referenced his time as vice-president under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying he was part of key policy decisions during that administration.

“Yes, of course,” Okpebholo said when asked about performance comparisons between past and present administrations.

The governor further downplayed opposition coalition talks ahead of the 2027 elections, describing them as normal political movements that would not change the electoral outcome.