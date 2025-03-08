As Walson-Jack says women play vital role in national development

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated International Women’s Day by acknowledging Nigerian women as the bedrock of the nation, driving progress across various sectors.

In his message to celebrate the day, he emphasised their indispensable contributions but noted that many still face barriers to realising their full potential.

The President reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Nigerian women through the Renewed Hope Agenda which aims to dismantle barriers, expand financial access, and ensure equitable opportunities in governance, agriculture, and all sectors.

President Tinubu’s Message for Internationalu Women’s Day 2025 reads:

On this #InternationalWomensDay, I celebrate the resilience, brilliance, and indispensable contributions of Nigerian women. You are the bedrock of our nation, driving progress from our homes to our farms, boardrooms, and communities. Yet, 30 years after the Beijing Declaration, too many still face barriers that limit their potential.

“Our administration is committed in our Renewed Hope pledge to dismantle obstacles, expand access to finance, and ensure equitable opportunities in governance, agriculture, and every sector.

“To our mothers, daughters, sisters—your strength fuels Nigeria’s future. Together, we rise!

“Happy International Women’s Day!

On her part, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, highlighted the crucial role women play in national development. Emphasising the theme “Accelerate Action,” she encouraged civil servants to strive for excellence and seize leadership opportunities.

Walson-Jack urged a commitment to nurturing talent and empowering individuals to contribute to Nigeria’s growth.

She said: “Dear Civil Servants,

On this International Women’s Day 2025, we celebrate the outstanding contributions and achievements of women across the globe. This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” underscores the urgency of advancing progress in all spheres of life.

“Women in the Civil Service play a pivotal role in driving national development through their dedication, professionalism, and leadership. I encourage each of you to continue striving for excellence, seizing leadership opportunities, and serving as beacons of inspiration to others.

“Together, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a future where talent and potential are nurtured, and every individual is empowered to contribute meaningfully to our nation’s growth.“