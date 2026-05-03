From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Team Nigeria on clinching a record 15th continental title in the women’s category at the 2026 African Wrestling Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, praising the squad’s dominance as a testament to discipline and national pride.

The Nigerian wrestlers delivered a stellar performance, securing 8 gold and 2 silver medals from 10 events in the women’s division, contributing to an overall haul of 9 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze across categories.

President Tinubu described the achievement as a “statement of consistency, discipline, and national pride,” underscoring Nigeria’s enduring supremacy on the continent.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President singled out standout athletes for their skill and composure. He paid tribute to Mercy Genesis, Adijat Idris, Esther Asaolu, and Mercy Adekuoroye in the women’s events, while commending Harrison Onovwiomogbhwo for his assured victory in the men’s freestyle category.

The President also acknowledged contributions from Ebierelayefa Andrew, Stephen Akintewe, Dideikemei Erefagha, Solomon Ulabo, and Saviour Egoli, emphasizing collective effort. “Championships are won not only by standout moments but by collective effort,” he noted.

Tinubu linked the triumph to broader reforms in Nigeria’s sports sector, highlighting the National Sports Commission under Mallam Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade, alongside federations and coaches. He credited a philosophy of structure, preparation, and athlete development for building depth and excellence.

“This is how a sporting nation grows, not by accident, not by chance, but by design. By building systems that identify talent early, nurture it patiently, and prepare it deliberately for moments like this,” the President stated.

He pointed to an emerging pipeline of athletes poised for global success, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to sports as a tool for national cohesion, youth empowerment, and international representation.

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation, led by its President, Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, drew special praise for injecting renewed vigour into the sport and maintaining continental leadership.

Tinubu urged the team to stay disciplined ahead of future competitions, noting the deeper significance of their wins. “Our athletes remind us of what is possible when focus meets preparation. They compete as individuals, but they win as Nigeria,” he said.