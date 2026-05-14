From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia on his 60th birthday, describing his political rise as “faith made manifest” and commending his strides in industrialisation, infrastructure and peace-building.

In a State House statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu congratulated the ordained Catholic priest, who turns 60 on 15 May. Ordained in 1990 by Bishop Athanasius Atule Usuh of Makurdi Diocese, Alia — known for his compassion and dedication — won the governorship in 2023, following in the footsteps of Very Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu, Benue’s governor from 1992 to 1993.

The President praised Alia’s transformative efforts, noting Benue’s emergence as an industrial hub. “Benue State, famously Nigeria’s food basket, now has tomato and fruit juice, beer, nylon and polythene factories, as well as a large-scale bakery, providing jobs for its people and adding value to its agricultural products,” Tinubu said.

He highlighted iconic underpasses in Makurdi and Gboko that have eased traffic, the establishment of a university of agriculture, science and technology, and upgrades to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

Tinubu also applauded Alia’s peace initiatives, which have fostered unity amid the state’s challenges. “Reverend Alia has demonstrated that when the pulpit comes to power, positive change is possible,” the statement read.

Urging sustained efforts, the President encouraged deeper peace-building, expanded welfare programmes and infrastructure development to uplift more Benue residents. He wished Alia good health and strength in serving the state and the nation.