Tinubu extends Customs CG, Wale Adeniyi’s tenure by 6 months

President Bola Tinubu has approved a final six-month tenure extension for the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, allowing him to remain in office until February 2027.

The extension comes ahead of the expiration of Adeniyi’s current tenure, which was due to end on August 1, 2026, following an earlier extension granted by the President.

According to official sources, the additional six months is intended to enable the Customs boss to consolidate key reforms, particularly the implementation of the National Single Window project, a major trade facilitation initiative designed to streamline cargo clearance processes, improve revenue collection and enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The extension is also expected to ensure a smooth leadership transition within the Nigeria Customs Service and provide sufficient time for succession planning.

During the transition period, Adeniyi is expected to work closely with the NCS Board to oversee the promotion of qualified officers to the rank of Comptroller of Customs while also ensuring compliance with statutory retirement provisions.

This will include the compulsory retirement of officers who have reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 years or have completed 35 years in service.

The development is seen as part of efforts to maintain stability within the Customs Service at a time when the agency is implementing critical reforms aimed at modernising trade procedures and boosting government revenue.

President Tinubu appointed Adeniyi Comptroller-General of Customs in June 2023. Since assuming office, he has spearheaded several initiatives focused on customs modernisation, revenue generation, anti-smuggling operations and stakeholder engagement.