From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, announced the establishment of diplomatic relations with Saint Lucia, describing it as a “symbolic bridge that will provide a gateway in fostering closer ties between us.”

President Tinubu, who stated this while addressing a special joint session of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, proposed creating a Joint Commission or Political Consultation Agreement as a mechanism for structured cooperation between Nigeria and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

He also announced that he would offer full scholarships to students of OECS to promote cultural understanding that further strengthens the bond between Nigeria and the Eastern Caribbean states.

The Nigerian leader, who delivered his address in the presence of leaders from the OECS, emphasised the deep historical and cultural bonds between Nigeria and the OECS, and called for greater people-to-people engagement.

Leaders of Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, the Premier of Montserrat, Saint Martin and Saint Vincent were in the audience.

President Tinubu declared Nigeria’s openness to visa waivers for OECS diplomatic and official passport holders, and urged reciprocal gestures to facilitate smoother official travel and closer institutional cooperation.

‘’I respectfully urge a reciprocal gesture to enable smoother movement of officials and foster closer institutional cooperation,’’ he said.

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening ties with OECS and Caribbean nations, anchored in shared African heritage and Pan-African ideals.

‘’As one who feels a profound kinship with our shared African heritage, I am fully aware of the historical currents that have bound us together, currents shaped by the transatlantic slave trade and colonial subjugation, but out of which emerged a shared cultural identity, an indomitable resilience and a legacy of aspiration.

‘’My presence here today symbolises Nigeria’s renewed commitment to re-engage with these enduring ties, recognising their strategic and emotional significance.

“This occasion serves as a testament to the enduring ideals of Pan-Africanism and the unyielding desire for unity and collaboration among peoples of African descent.

‘’It is in this context that I reaffirm OECS as a cherished partner of Nigeria. We remain committed to strengthening and expanding the enduring bonds of friendship that unite our regions,” he said.

On economic diplomacy and trade, President Tinubu offered OECS access to Africa’s largest market and called for joint ventures and deeper commercial ties.

He advocated enhanced trade and investment partnerships, especially in agriculture, manufacturing, and services, that would position Nigeria as a supplier and destination for OECS exports.

‘’When I assumed the Office of the President of Nigeria in May 2023, my Administration embarked on a series of economic, political and social reforms which were aimed at laying a solid foundation for the promotion of a better Nigeria and to put the country on the path of sustainable growth and development.

‘’It is in line with this orientation and to explore areas of cooperation and collaboration between the East Caribbean States, that I decided to undertake this State Visit to Saint Lucia.

‘’In this spirit, I wish to express Nigeria’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the OECS in mutual interest, including trade, investment, health, culture, education, and climate resilience.

“Nigeria’s vast natural resources and position as the largest market in Africa present significant opportunities for the OECS, both as a source of essential inputs and a growing export destination.

‘’Together, we can leverage our respective strengths to attract investment, create jobs, and foster joint ventures that benefit both our peoples.”

President Tinubu proposed a maritime university collaboration and extending Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corps (TAC) programme to OECS countries.

He emphasised Nigeria’s readiness to provide skilled education, healthcare, and engineering professionals to support regional capacity-building.

“I strongly advocate for educational exchange programmes between Nigerian and OECS maritime universities. Such partnerships will build technical capacity and foster mutual understanding and long-term academic collaboration.

“Beyond maritime education, both regions should explore joint scientific research initiatives, particularly addressing common health challenges. To structure these efforts, we should formalise agreements that clearly define key areas of cooperation in education and research,’’ he said.

Recognising the existential climate threats facing small island states, President Tinubu called for joint research on adaptation strategies, sustainable agriculture, disaster preparedness, and climate-induced migration.

“By sharing research findings on climate impacts, adaptation strategies, and disaster risk management—including a rise in sea level and outbreak of hurricanes—we can deepen our understanding and enhance our collective resilience,” he said

Reiterating Nigeria’s Afrocentric foreign policy, President Tinubu emphasised the cultural and historical ties between Nigeria and the diaspora and its enduring role in global Black solidarity.

‘’Nigeria, as the most populous nation on the African continent and the foremost Black nation globally, has long stood at the vanguard of advocacy for the dignity and advancement of Black people worldwide.

‘’This was evident from its strong opposition to colonialism and racial injustice, to its leadership in the Pan-African movement.

‘’Our foreign policy remains unapologetically Afrocentric. Notably, Nigeria played an instrumental role in establishing the Organisation of African Unity, now the African Union, which has since embraced the Caribbean and the broader diaspora as its sixth region,’’ he said.

‘’Aside its demographic and economic prominence in Africa, Nigeria has a rich history of enduring contributions to the advancement of the Black race.

‘’It is home to the largest diaspora community of African descent and situated in West Africa, from whence countless enslaved Africans were tragically taken.

‘’My country holds a special place in the collective memory of the diaspora.

‘’Culturally, Nigeria is regarded as the continent’s creative heart, with its rich array of ethnicities and globally celebrated traditions in music, cuisine, fashion, film (notably Nollywood) and literature,’’ he told the audience of over 300 people at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, which included OECS Heads of Government, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia.

While calling for unity, President Tinubu quoted Marcus Garvey and an African proverb.

“As we chart the course forward, I am reminded of the words of Marcus Garvey: ‘Get organised and you will compel the world to respect you.’ His charge remains as resonant now as it was first made.”

“Likewise, an African proverb teaches us: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ Let us journey together, united in purpose and fortified by our common heritage,” he said.