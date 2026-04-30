Tinubu: Enemies want to use insecurity to oust me

• Prides himself as stubborn politician, releases N2bn for Jos victims

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A day after he obtained his nomination and expression of interest to run for reelection in 2027, President Bola Tinubu has accused some unnamed enemies of plotting to get rid of him through insecurity.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving stakeholders from Plateau State led by Governor Caleb Muftwang, on Tuesday night, Tinubu said he had remained resolute despite criticism over insecurity, insisting that he is a stubborn politician.

“You are playing to the hand of agents, including my own enemies, who want to use insecurity to get rid of me. But I’m a very stubborn politician. I just refuse to go. And I will campaign for my second term,” he said.

At the interactive session with a 32-member delegation led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, President Tinubu challenged Plateau leaders to review past White Papers on security crises and propose implementable resolutions to end recurring violence.

He also approved N2 billion relief support for victims of the March 29 attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Mohammed Dorro, announced the intervention during the interactive session.

The meeting fulfilled Tinubu’s earlier promise to engage Plateau stakeholders after his recent visit to the state following the killings.

Members of the delegation included Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, former governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders, lawmakers and youth representatives.

Tinubu urged leaders across the state to embrace tolerance and work sincerely for lasting peace.

“No protocols, no hindrances, we are here to speak our minds and find a permanent solution to a recurring conflict and chaos.

“I have heard the leaders. Everybody here is seeking peace. How do we chart our path to that peace?.”

The president said leaders must examine themselves and prevent people from being recruited to provoke anger, conflict and killings.

He noted that the Plateau had long been known for peace and hospitality, stressing the need to restore that reputation.

“We all must find a way to accommodate one another. We must stop the situation where people are recruited to instigate tribal conflict and killings.”

Tinubu directed the delegation to return home, convene a leadership meeting and study previous recommendations on peace efforts.

“Take the gazette, review the previous recommendations and agree to implement the White Paper.

“Bring to my attention any knotty issue that may arise and bring up an implementable resolution,” he said.

He assured the delegation of his administration’s commitment to Plateau’s infrastructural development.

Tinubu also urged the governor to identify agent provocateurs for prosecution.

He called on the state government to make justice, fairness, tolerance and inclusion central to peace-building efforts.

Mutfwang thanked the president for his commitment to resolving Plateau’s security challenges.

He said it was the first time all former governors of the state gathered in one room for such a meeting.

“Our coming here today shows that there is a renewed spirit on the Plateau.

“We are determined more than ever to close all our gaps and rise above divides of religion and ethnicity,” he said.

The governor pledged Plateau’s support for Tinubu’s efforts to rebuild Nigeria.

Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba, praised Tinubu’s leadership and peace efforts in the state.

He requested more troops, installation of CCTV cameras and support for the return of displaced persons to their communities.

Youth representatives from Christian and Muslim groups also pledged to work together for peace and support the governor’s initiatives.

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, called for strict enforcement of the rule of law. He said drug abuse was contributing significantly to insecurity in the state.