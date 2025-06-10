By John Ogunsemore

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose said President Bola Tinubu deserved encouragement to continue what he is doing for Nigerians.

He stated this while addressing journalists shortly after paying a Sallah homage to Tinubu in Lagos on Monday.

Explaining that his visit to Tinubu was personal, Fayose declared that he was not planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for any political party, including the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said he believed in Tinubu’s leadership, hence would not hesitate to commend him for a job well done.

He said, “No one is saying it’s easy, but there’s no miracle that can turn around things overnight.

“For the little the President has done, we must commend him. I was a one-time critic of the last administration, but you cannot compare the situation now.

“So, for me, I’m here to take the opportunity of his homecoming to visit him. And to encourage him to do more for Nigerians.”