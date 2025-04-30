From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has dismissed as “false and dangerous” a viral report alleging President Bola Tinubu sacked the Ministers of Defence and Power, demanding immediate action against purveyors of misinformation.

The fabricated story, initially published by Phoenix Browser under the headline “BREAKING: Tinubu Sacks Ministers of Defence and Power”, was swiftly condemned and denounced by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, describing it as misleading and baseless.

Onanuga refuted the report on his X (formerly Twitter) account @aonaniga65, urging security agencies to clamp down on fake news platforms.

“Security agencies must urgently take action against fake news websites and platforms and the purveyors who fail to check the authenticity of the stories and make them go viral,” he stated.

He warned that unchecked fabrication of news under the guise of press freedom threatens democracy and societal cohesion, stressing: “Press freedom and freedom of speech will not exist when some people can wake up and concoct their news and narratives without regard for truth.

“Fake news is simply licentiousness and must be criminalised.”

The Presidency reiterated its commitment to combating misinformation, emphasising the need for public vigilance against unverified reports.