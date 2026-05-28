Tinubu committed to easing Nigerians’ hardship -Shettima

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maidiguri

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to alleviating the hardship facing Nigerians.

Shettima gave the assurance when he spoke with newsmen shortly after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Ramat Square Eid Ground in Maiduguri.

The Vice-President, who noted that the cost of living had risen globally, appealed to Nigerians to remain patient with the government.

“Government at all levels are poised to ameliorate the sufferings of the Nigerian people.

“Let there be peace in the land and let us pray for peace, not only in Borno, but in all the nooks and crannies of the country. I also call for peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians,” he said.

On the 2027 general elections, Shettima urged political actors across the country to conduct themselves with maturity, tolerance and restraint, while avoiding inflammatory statements.

“As we enter the political phase, there is the need for maturity, forbearance and generosity of spirit in our political interactions.

“Most importantly, what binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. The world itself is in turmoil, occasioned by the war in the Middle East,” he said.

Shortly after the prayers, Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, paid a Sallah homage to the Vice President at his residence in Maiduguri.

Kadafur commended Shettima for his support to the government and people of Borno State.

“On behalf of the people of Borno State, we are here to wish you a happy 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“We wish you good health, wisdom and strength to continue to support President Bola Tinubu in moving the country to greater heights,” he said.

The deputy governor also urged residents of the state to continue praying for sustainable peace, progress and prosperity in Nigeria.

“We experienced a peaceful Sallah celebration and we pray for more peace and prosperity in Borno and Nigeria at large,” Kadafur said.